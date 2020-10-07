Dimitri Vegas‘s resume now extends far beyond just music, with acting credits to his name both in film and video games. Now, he can add a fully fledged blockbuster to the list, as he announced he’s joining the cast of the third Jurassic World movie, and sixth in the Jurassic series, Dominion.

“Thrilled to join the cast of Jurassic World: Dominion and super grateful to be a small part of the legacy that made my childhood awesome. Dream come true.”

Just yesterday, Universal moved the release of Dominion from June 11, 2021 to June 10, 2022. So it will still be a while before we see Dimitri on the silver screen, but we can’t wait to see what kind of role he plays. Whether he’s a bystander getting rocked by some dino, a principle character with some choice lines, or something else, he’s definitely having fun with it.