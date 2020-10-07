Miami’s iconic Club Space is about to be the first major club to reopen since COVID-19 hit — but it will have to sacrifice the dance floor.

Governor Ron DeSantis recently moved forward with Phase 3 of Florida’s reopening/recovery plan. This has given bars and nightclubs the go-ahead to welcome guests back again with curfews, mandatory masks, and limits on capacity.

Club Space is looking to reopen this weekend . With health and safety regulations in mind, the venue has introduced a new layout plan and will take reservations only. Temperatures will be taken at the door, with masks and social distancing enforced outside of each party’s zone.

This won’t be the Club Space dance music fans are used to, however. Partner Coloma Kaboomsky explains to the Miami New Times:

We are trying our best to do something that will feel natural. We are adding a ton of different plants to the terrace of all sorts — it will feel like ‘Jurassic Terrace,’ almost. We are also activating the loft. So the terrace will be a Jurassic jungle meets hippie market, and the loft, since it’s darker and has industrial vibes already, we are going to do something psychedelic there.

The Martinez Brothers will kick off the reopening of Club Space this weekend, followed by Maceo Plex the weekend after and Claptone the weekend after that.

More information below.

Club Space Rules

Club Space | 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com.

Saturday 4 to 11 p.m. and Sunday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations only.

Club Space Layout

Source: Miami New Times