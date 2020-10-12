Hekler rattles our existence with his latest single, “Levitate.”

The new track teeters between heavy and heavenly, as Hekler opens up a new world of possibilities with “Levitate.” The eerie-yet-ethereal production is ripe for the season, featuring crisp 808s, intense growls, and expertly harnessed distortion that’s unexpectedly easy on the ears.

Hekler shares: ‘Levitate’ is a special song to me because it marks the break of an era and the start of a new one—hence the name meaning ‘rise.’ For years, I’ve only been focusing on going hard with my music and now I’m ready to grow from that and become the artist I’ve always wanted to be. ‘Levitate’ won’t be the last song of mine that is heavy, but it does mark a personal growth from within.

The press release suggests Hekler is “admittedly reached a turning point in his career in which he’s set on shedding his skin in order to reach the next level of his artistic vision.” We absolutely love to hear it.

“Levitate” is out now on Bassrush Records. If you’re craving more Hekler — also check out his recent release, “Juggernaut,” available on the same label.

