Tchami‘s debut album Year Zero is on the very near horizon — and, finally, we have the full tracklist and release date to behold and look forward to.

Most recently, Tchami unleashed “Praise” with Gunna, which followed up a wave of inspired Year Zero productions — “Faith” with Marlena Shaw and the double-single releases of “Born Again” / “Buenos Aires” and “Proud” featuring Daecolm / “Ghosts” featuring Hana.

Still to come, the official tracklist reveals “All On Me” with ZHU, “Monseigneur” with Tony Romera, and much more. YEAR ZERO boasts 16 total tracks, including collaborations and self-made originals with the Confession energy Tchami crafted from scratch.

Tchami says he’s “excited and proud to finally share this with you.”

Mark your calendars for October 23rd and get those prayer hands emoji ready. Until then, stay grooving with any of the singles listed above.

Tchami – Year Zero

Pre-save: ffm.to/tchamiyearzero

Photo via Oh Dag Yo Photography © 2015