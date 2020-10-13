Riggi & Piros continue their solid and productive 2020 with an addictive new track that’s sure to delight. The New Jersey production duo just dropped “Been Here” featuring L.A. hip-hop duo Selfish Ways. One of the few upsides of quarantine has been the extra time afforded producers to experiment with new sounds, Riggi & Piros are no exception. Instead of the festival ready progressive house we’ve come to expect from the duo; “Been Here” is a much more club oriented track that has radio friendly vocals.

Not that this is anything new for the boys in 2020, they’ve been dabbling in this sound with their remix for Julian Jordan’s “Nobody Knows” and their club-y, but radio friendly take on Whitney Houston’s “Dance with Somebody.” But, this seems like the culmination of them aiming for this sound; “Been Here” is polished, clean and effective. The heavy bass in the drop/chorus makes you want to groove and the lyrics are affecting. This song will sound great on your bluetooth speaker too!

Shows may be stopped for now, but Riggi & Piros have proved to be an in demand act that consistently put out good tunes. “Been Here” is one of their best. Listen to “Been Here” featuring Selfish Ways, out now on Armada.