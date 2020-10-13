EDC Mexico returns in Spring 2021 with a fresh set of dates.

Just revealed, the Insomniac-run music festival will take place under the electric sky in Mexico City over April 16-18, 2021. Returning to its home in Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez with an expanded schedule, EDC Mexico will run over three days with some of the top electronic dance music performers out there.

The announcement marks the eighth installment of EDC Mexico. The 2020 event was one of the last major festivals to occur before the pandemic, featuring a massive lineup with Armin van Buuren, Diplo, Knife Party, Zedd, David Guetta, NGHTMRE, Ekali and so many more.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, most events have rescheduled for 2021 or even 2022. If all goes according to plan, EDC Mexico won’t skip a beat — mask up and keep your fingers crossed.

More info coming soon — stay updated here!

