For years, SLANDER and NGHTMRE’s Gud Vibrations label has pushed a lot of amazing, heavy bass music. But now, SLANDER are launching their own solo Heaven Sent label for the more melodic side of bass music. And they’re kicking things off with their own song, “Hurts Sometimes” with Fairlane and Jonathan Mendelsohn.

Traveling back to their heaven trap days (although this is closer to an Illenium tempo than trap), SLANDER give us all the feels on this new single with powerful, melodic bass notes and wonderful vocals to carry us through the many verses.

One of the interesting acoustic features of the track is how quickly it seems to end, supported by the amazingly refined flow and ease of listening. It surely seems that time just passes by effortlessly as we’re giving our “Hurts Sometimes” our full and undivided attention, and it just makes us want to listen over and over again.

While the song doesn’t open any new doors for SLANDER musically, it’s as if they’ve given their current door a massive remodel. Check out “Hurts Sometimes” from SLANDER, Fairlane, and Jonathan Mendelsohn, the first single off Heaven Sent, below!

Photo via MigPxl