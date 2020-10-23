Zedd & Griff‘s collaboration “Inside Out” has arrived and it’s the pop-dance crossover everyone was anticipating — heavy on the pop.

The song is all about falling for someone and being entirely wrapped up in them; loving them, “Inside Out.” Pop lovers will probably love it. Dance lovers will probably feel there’s something left to be desired. But from the sounds of it, Zedd is making exactly the type of music he’s feeling in the moment — and that’s important.

The producer shares of his new release:

Today is a big day for me. “Inside Out” is a special song to me and is one of my favorite songs I’ve made in a while. It makes me feel happy, optimistic, hopeful and enthusiastic… all things that I have been lacking throughout quarantine to be perfectly honest.

He also adds:

And again, a huge thank you to Griff for the beautiful vocals.

In 2020, we’ve also heard multiple versions of Zedd’s original “Funny” with Jasmine Thompson and remixes of “Good Thing” with Kehlani. It’s been five years since he dropped a full, dance-driven album, however — and that’s a scratch this just can’t itch.

Zedd, Griff – Inside Out (Lyric Video)

Zedd & Griff – Inside Out [Lyrics]

[Verse 1]

We stayed up all night

Talking to each other, whispers under covers

You told me your life

Wasn’t always easy, I said, “I know the feeling”

[Pre-Chorus]

I told you all about the scar on my shoulder

And you told me you’re terrified of gettin’ older

We stayed up all night

The first night of a million more ’cause

[Chorus]

I’m gonna love you, love you inside out

I’m gonna love you, love you inside out

Nothing you say is gonna scare me now

Still gonna love you, love you inside out

I’m gonna love you, love you inside out

I’m gonna love you, love you inside out

Nothing you say is gonna scare me now

Still gonna love you, love you inside out

[Post-Chorus]

Oh

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, inside out

[Verse 2]

We laughed ’til we cried

Made fun of each other, lost in one another

You held me so tight

And it felt like I was home, just the two of us alone

[Pre-Chorus]

You said you don’t wanna end up like your parents

I said, “Don’t you worry, I’m not gonna let us”

We stayed up all night

The first night of a million more ’cause

[Chorus]

I’m gonna love you, love you inside out

I’m gonna love you, love you inside out

Nothing you say is gonna scare me now

Still gonna love you, love you inside out

[Post-Chorus]

Oh

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, inside out

[Bridge]

What do you say, babe

‘Cause I wanna know

Can I be there, babe

Through your highs and lows? Yeah

When the lights come off, and the night is done

Everybody’s left, can I be the one?

If it’s all I do

I’m gonna love you, love you

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Oh, yeah

I’m gonna love you right

Yeah, I’m gonna love you right

[Chorus]

I’m gonna love you, love you inside out (Inside out)

I’m gonna love you, love you inside out (Oh)

Nothing you say is gonna scare me now

Still gonna love you, love you inside out (From the inside out)

Photo via Rukes.com