When you think of who would do a good remix for filth lord Code:Pandorum, you’re probably not thinking of OMAS, whose last track we wrote up was his beautiful collaboration with Dani King, “Release Me.” Well, you’d be dead wrong.

Code:Pandorum just released his new, heavy song, “Event Horizon.” Punctuated by intense stabs and filthy bass, “Event Horizon” is everything we’ve come to expect from C:P. There’s also little, more subtle bits of terrifying melody behind it all, and that is what OMAS wisely chose to accentuate in his remix.

Rather than trying to match the heaviness, OMAS tapped into the elements of suspense and horror while imbuing it with his own brand of melody and finesse. A light white noise filter over the main drops gives it an even more eerie feel and the trap drums make it feel like a whole new song altogether.

OMAS’ remix comes in stark contrast to the other two remixes in the pack, from Octobit and Midlex, who both try to just emphasize the weight of the original. They’re good if you already like the original, but OMAS is able to deliver Code:Pandorum to a wider audience and, in my opinion, that’s far more valuable.

You can listen to the full pack here and check out the OMAS remix below!