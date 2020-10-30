Nashville’s very own Samuel Al-Hagal, a.k.a. Deadman, is filled to the brim with talent, both in his productions and live shows. Inspired by creative minds of personal heroes like Skrillex, Walt Disney, & Hans Zimmer, Deadman aims to funnel unparalleled imagination and raw, unbridled energy into a moment of symphonic euphoria.
His music is a perfect representation of just that. Previous releases like his remix to “Lifeline“ or “Jolly Roger“ are just a few examples of the immense creativity and pure musical talent he’s displayed through his work.
His latest release, “The Shallows” is no exception to the greatness we’ve come to expect from Deadman, offering five and a half minutes of pure elation. It’s bass music, it’s dubstep, and trap all wrapped up into one electrifying track.
View this post on Instagram
Hi! I’ve been tucked away for a while now, needed some time to get inspired and find find the courage to be authentic. Art is subjective. Quality is subjective. There are a million reasons not to release your work and another million reasons why you should. At the end of the day you’re either a part of the conversation or you’re not. You either give people a chance to engage with your art or you don’t. So, I’m here to be a part of the conversation. I’ve got a lot of songs that I’ve been working on that I’m excited to you all to hear along with some other content in the works! To kick things off I’m dropping “The Shallows” on Oct. 30! I hope you love it! Art by @digital_laura
Stream “The Shallows” by Deadman below!