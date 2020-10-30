Nashville’s very own Samuel Al-Hagal, a.k.a. Deadman, is filled to the brim with talent, both in his productions and live shows. Inspired by creative minds of personal heroes like Skrillex, Walt Disney, & Hans Zimmer, Deadman aims to funnel unparalleled imagination and raw, unbridled energy into a moment of symphonic euphoria.

His music is a perfect representation of just that. Previous releases like his remix to “Lifeline“ or “Jolly Roger“ are just a few examples of the immense creativity and pure musical talent he’s displayed through his work.

His latest release, “The Shallows” is no exception to the greatness we’ve come to expect from Deadman, offering five and a half minutes of pure elation. It’s bass music, it’s dubstep, and trap all wrapped up into one electrifying track.

Stream “The Shallows” by Deadman below!