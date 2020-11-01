A quarantined Halloween has come and gone — and some of our favorite DJ/producers went all out this year. Whether they spent their time performing at drive-ins or chilling at home, it was all done in proper spooky fashion.

Valentino Khan as Alison Wonderland, Alison Wonderland as Valentino Khan — it’s honestly hard to tell them apart. Dillon Francis stars as Keanu Reeves in The Matrix, Rezz and Lucii take on Edward Scissorhands, deadmau5 rocks his Day of the Dead mask, and Borgore goes for the classic grim reaper look.

See costumes from Diplo, Whipped Cream and more right here!

View this post on Instagram Imposter? A post shared by Thomas Wesley (@diplo) on Oct 31, 2020 at 4:44pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween 🎃 📷 @anamassardphoto A post shared by REZZ (@officialrezz) on Oct 31, 2020 at 1:49pm PDT

View this post on Instagram me & @alisonwonderland dressed up as each other for Halloween whatttttt A post shared by Valentino Khan (@valentinokhan) on Oct 31, 2020 at 6:42pm PDT

View this post on Instagram lol @valentinokhan and I dressed up as eachother happy halloween A post shared by Alison Wonderland (@alisonwonderland) on Oct 31, 2020 at 6:53pm PDT

View this post on Instagram I’m lil bit obsessed w brunette cream 🤎 A post shared by WHIPPED CREAM (@whippedcream) on Nov 1, 2020 at 10:02am PST

View this post on Instagram What superpower would Sister Moon have? 🌝🤔 A post shared by SOFI TUKKER (@sofitukker) on Oct 31, 2020 at 12:44pm PDT

View this post on Instagram What’s ur favorite pasta sauce A post shared by Asaf Borgore (@borgore) on Oct 31, 2020 at 4:45pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Um @evieirie and i nailed it with our costumes! A post shared by Dillon Francis (@dillonfrancis) on Oct 31, 2020 at 10:32am PDT