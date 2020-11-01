Election Day 2020 is in just two days and it’s more important than ever to get out and vote!

In order to motivate everyone to cast their ballots, Billboard has compiled a list of 27 artists and music executives that are all stressing the importance of voting. From DJ Khaled to Daya to Halsey, artists everywhere are weighing in.

Read just a few of the quotes below and view the full article here.

Also, VOTE!

Everybody go vote. Young world go vote. It’s so important. Last time, I felt like this was when Obama was coming in the game and it made me go vote. I’m blessed to use my platform to encourage people to go vote. It’s important. If you love your family, your kids, your friends and you love the world … we live in, you know, go vote. If you care about your happiness, go vote. This is the time to do it. Look what we’re going through … we have an opportunity to find the way to bring the light … We can’t be lazy. – DJ Khaled

It’s insanely important that people in PA, and especially young people, get out and vote. Especially because young people didn’t turn out in huge numbers in 2016. I hope that my people do what’s right. – Daya

Vote!!!!! Vote vote vote. Vote early if possible, and if you’re going to vote in person on election day, make sure you have a plan in place for how to do so safely. It’s so cool to see a lot of my fans getting ready to vote for the first time in their lives. The youth will make or break this election and I have faith that they want to see a better life for themselves and this country. — Halsey

Source: Billboard | Photo via Steven Lawton/Getty Images