Mystery producer KLOUD presents AUTONOMY, his debut album that spans a staggering variety of genres, from electro to techno and breakbeat to downtempo. Led by the anthemic single “VIRUS,” every style he touches inevitably sounds like KLOUD as he uses raw synths with a “less is more” approach. In a world of over-produced sounds, he tends to stay close to the core of sound design, leaving a vulnerable feeling in the listener’s psyche after listening.

Spanning 10 tracks, in spite of the variety of genres KLOUD manages to squeeze into the 30-minute experience, AUTONOMY always carries a darker, seedy tone. It’s easy to say that KLOUD derives influence from the likes of Gesaffelstein, Mord Fustang, or Kavinsky, but this album is truly a sound unto himself with a lot of unique character.

