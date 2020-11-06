Yesterday, ZHU tweeted out, “Ima give u something to headbang to.” We did not expect “I Admit It” with 24kGoldn, a blend of house and dubstep that only someone like ZHU could possibly pull off.

ZHU isn’t exactly unfamiliar with dirty tracks, releasing heaters like “Came For The Low” with partywithray or “Man’s First Inhibition” with NGHTMRE, but “I Admit It” marks the first time he’s gone this filthy without a collaborative producer on the track.

It starts out like a lot of his tracks, with echoing piano notes and reverbed vocals, but it soon switches gears. The drop feels like deep house, but it’s definitely right around the 140 bpm that you’ll find most dubstep at. The bass notes are exceptionally dirty and wildly rugged, creating a layered and intricate listening experience.

While this might not be the typical headbanging that a Lost Lands crowd might be used to, the old school dubstep crowd is going to be blown away by the blend of styles. And the house heads might even find some bass music they’re into.

Check out “I Admit It” feat. 24kGoldn below.

Photo by OHDAGYO for HARD Events