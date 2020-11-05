Election week must be getting to some people, because rock band Trapt has been trying their best to hit back at EDM Twitter for the better part of the past five hours and the whole situation is hilariously boomer-esque. As far as we can tell, this is where it started…

You have no idea what either side believes in. You stand for nothing and fall for everything mainstream media tells you to fall for. You are total sheep — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) November 5, 2020

How Trapt found Must Die!’s Twitter is irrelevant, because after this, it just kept going and going and going and going…

Soon, Dave Dresden, of Gabriel & Dresden, got involved.

Never heard of whatever this guy does… WAY more people know trapt. Not even a comparison — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) November 5, 2020

Then Subtronics.

damn that’s almost 500 people 😎😎😂😂 — STRING THEORY EP OUT NOW🧵👁 (@Subtronics) November 5, 2020

Then Wooli.

Your boomer is showing. Only my parents Call electronic music techno — 🐘 Briddim Boy 🐘 (@woolimusic) November 5, 2020

Then Ray Volpe.

Dude you Casio keyboard techno makers do not “play.” You hit buttons. You do not write songs. You make background music and do not make shit from royalties. You DJ parties… 🤦🏻‍♂️ — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) November 5, 2020

Even Alison Wonderland.

CASIO KEYBOARD TECHNO MAKERS I.. Change ur bio to this please — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) November 5, 2020

And Yetep, JayKode, Vincent, Dack Janiels, Ducky, and more…

I don’t even have to tour at all and I make way more money than this loser. This year you kids must have signed up for welfare — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) November 5, 2020

Yes, you have not produced one hit song — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) November 5, 2020

Why don’t I throw you onto a roof…. You’d like that — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) November 5, 2020

You have no idea about any of that. I would throw you into a garbage can with ease though — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) November 5, 2020

How long did it take for you to get the courage to jump in? 😂 ONLY headline shows count, honey…. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) November 5, 2020

my algorithm doesnt show me washed up bands 💕 i had to scroll a lot to find this hilarious thread! here’s a cute set of pics from my sold out headline show you can get there one day too if you believe in yourself 😽 pic.twitter.com/o0U6j87oXp — DUCKY (@QUACKHOUSE) November 5, 2020

The whole thing is worth a scroll if you’re bored with nothing else to do, but we’ve picked out some other choice replies below.

Oh my god hahahaha https://t.co/LMstKXwaiT — MUST DIE! (@MUSTDIEmusic) November 5, 2020

I will throw you in a garbage can. I know that…. You don’t make any money. This year you have done nothing. No one listens to your background music. You don’t write songs. You don’t write lyrics. You don’t sing. You make loops on Ableton. I’ll outsell you any day as a headliner — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) November 5, 2020

You will most likely be poked in the chest by me until you take a swing, then it’s just self defense — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) November 5, 2020

Only straight simps and basic bitches copy pasta… You will copy pasta this. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) November 5, 2020

Bro, I know you…. You have ADD — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) November 5, 2020

