As much as dubstep has grown in the last decade, the classics are classics for a reason. Last month at a drive-in show in Chicago, Subtronics played a stellar throwback set that brought us back to the old days.

Starting off with Flux Pavilion’s classic “Excuse Me,” quickly transitioning into Dead Prez & WTF!? – It’s Bigger Than Hip Hop (Dubbed Out Mix), and then right into Bare Noize’s remix of “Harry” from Medison, all within the first four minutes, should be all you need to know about this mix to get an idea of what sort of vibe Subtronics was putting out.

The 90-minute set included deep cuts from Skream, Doctor P, Excision, Chase & Status, Moody Good, Emalkay, 16bit, Mt. Eden, and more. If you miss this era of dubstep, Subtronics has you covered. Check it out below, or relive it if you were lucky enough to see this in person!

Photo via Rukes.com