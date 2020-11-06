deadmau5 and Microgaming have announced a new partnership and game, which is essentially a deadmau5-themed slot machine.

The DJ/producer is known for integrating his brand into gaming culture, but we can’t say we saw this one coming. Microgaming and deadmau5, real name Joel Zimmerman, have created a virtual casino experience soundtracked by songs like “4Ware” and “Monophobia.” The online slot machine also boasts deadmau5’s signature “mau5head” logo and visuals from his cube v3 tour.

“After performing in casinos, having a residency in Vegas, and playing so many casino games, I am thrilled to finally have a game of my own!” deadmau5 shares.

If you play slots already, you might recognize these gameplay features — Rolling Reels™ and Cube Scatters, which can trigger 10, 20 or 25 free spins with up to a 10x multiplier. The 5×3 reel slot also debuts Drop The Wild™, a new feature which can randomly turn reels 2, 3 or 4 wild with a guaranteed win.

See below and try your odds.

deadmau5 Online Slot Promo