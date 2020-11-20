Valentino Khan and Alison Wonderland recently treated fans to their Anything, Everywhere live stream — and playing it back, we can’t get enough!

To celebrate their new release, “Anything,” the two went b2b earlier this week. Kicking it off with an edit of AW’s original, “Good Enough,” into VK’s official remix of the track, the two warmed up together and ultimately found an insanely fun groove.

Featuring music from both producers, as well as Boys Noize, Travis Scott, Cookiee Kawaii, Papa Khan, Montell2099, X&G, Noizu and many more, the VK b2b AW set also includes remixes, edits and IDs. No genre or vibe is off limits and that’s what makes this set so highly entertaining.

We’re obviously all missing raves, but this is the next best thing!

Watch below and stream “Anything” here.

Valentino Khan b2b Alison Wonderland