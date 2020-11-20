Avicii biography is due out in 2021.

The highly anticipated book release was originally set for 2020, but has been confirmed for next year. Author and Swedish journalist Måns Mosesson says the biography celebrates Avicii’s life and music.

Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, battled with his mental health throughout his career and lost his life to suicide. Mosesson says he plans to shed light on “the difficulties that Tim experienced” within the 300+ pages of the biography.

LISTEN: Avicii’s Posthumous Album ‘TIM’

Proceeds from the book will be donated to the Tim Bergling Foundation, an organization headed up by the producer’s family and friends, which advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency.

As for an exact release date, we’ll keep you posted.

Source: DJ Mag | Photo: Sean Eriksson