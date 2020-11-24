The nominations for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards are in — and here are the nominees.

As the headlines declare, Beyoncé leads the pack with nine total nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch with six each. Meanwhile, The Weeknd is noticeably snubbed with not a single mention of After Hours or “Blinding Lights” to be found.

As for the Best Dance/Electronic categories — “On My Mind” by Diplo & SIDEPIECE, “My High” by Disclosure featuring Aminé & Slowthai, “The Difference” by Flume featuring Toro y Moi, “Both of Us” by Jayda G and “10%” by Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis, are up for Best Dance Recording. Arca, Baauer, Disclosure, Kaytranada, and Madeon are up for Best Dance/Electronic Album. Rac, Morgan Page, Louie Vega, Imanbek, and Bazzi vs. Haywyre round out the Best Remixed Recording category.

The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, January 31 on CBS.

Scroll down to see nominees in major categories and see the full list of nominations here.

2021 GRAMMY Nominations

Best Dance Recording

On My Mind – Diplo & SIDEPIECE

My High – Disclosure featuring Aminé & Slowthai

The Difference – Flume featuring Toro y Moi

Both of Us – Jayda G

10% – Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Arca – Kick I

Baauer – Planet’s Mad

Disclosure – Energy

Kaytranada – Bubba

Madeon – Good Faith

Best Remixed Recording

Phil Good – Do You Ever (Rac Mix)

Deadmau5 – Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)

Jasper Street Co. – Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Mix)

Saint Jhn – Roses (Imanbek Remix)

Bazzi – Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywire Remix)

Record Of The Year

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Black Pumas – Colors

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Doja Cat – Say So

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Post Malone – Circles

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Album Of The Year

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 3

Haim – Women In Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Song of the Year

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Taylor Swift – Cardigan

Post Malone – Circles

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe

JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels – If the World Was Ending

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber – Yummy

Doja Cat – Say So

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Taylor Swift – Cardigan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy – Un Dia (One Day)

Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo – Intentions

BTS – Dynamite

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver – Exile

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Changes

Lady Gaga – Chromatica

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Best Rock Performance

Fiona Apple – Shameika

Big Thief – Not

Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto

HAIM – The Steps

Brittany Howard – Stay High

Grace Potter – Daylight

Best Metal Performance

Body Count – Bum-Rush

Code Orange – Underneath

In the Moment – The In-Between

Poppy – Bloodmoney

Power Trip – Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live

Best Rock Song

Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto

Tame Impala – Lost in Yesterday

Big Thief – Not

Fiona Apple – Shameika

Brittany Howard – Stay High

Best Rock Album

Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Grace Potter – Daylight

Sturgill Simpson – Sound and Fury

The Strokes – The New Abnormal

Best Alternative Music Album

Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck – Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

Brittany Howard – Jaime

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Best Progressive R&B Album

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

Robert Glasper – F*** Yo Feelings

Thundercat – It Is What It Is

Best Rap Song

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Drake featuring Lil Durk – Laugh Now, Cry Later

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Best Rap Album

D Smoke – Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo

Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony

Nas – King’s Disease

Royce Da 5’9” – The Allegory

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle – Deep Reverence

DaBaby – Bop

Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Pop Smoke – Dior

Best Country Album

Ingrid Andress – Lady Like

Brandy Clark – Your Life Is a Record

Miranda Lambert – Wildcard

Little Big Town – Nightfall

Ashley McBryde – Never Will

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Devon Gifillian – Black Hole Rainbow

Katie Pruitt – Expectations

Beck – Hyperspace

Brittany Howard – Jaime

Sierra Hull – 25 Trips

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Camilo – Por Primera Vez

Kany Garcia – Mesa Para Dos

Ricky Martin – Pausa

Deb Nova – 3:33

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Bajofondo – Aura

Cami – Monstruo

Culturo Profética – Sobrevolando

Rito Paez – La Conquesta del Espacio

Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia

Best Folk Album

Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman

Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance

Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter

The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Max Richter – Ad Astra

Kamasi Washington – Becoming

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Thomas Newman – 1917

John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Taylor Swift – Beautiful Ghosts

Brandi Carlile – Carried Me With You

Idina Menzel & Aurora – Into the Unknown

Billie Eilish – No time to Die

Cynthia Ervio – Stand Up

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys Story

Beyoncé – Black Is King

Freestyle Love Supreme – We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

ZZ Top -That Little Ol’ Band From Texas

Photo: Matsu