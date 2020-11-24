The nominations for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards are in — and here are the nominees.
As the headlines declare, Beyoncé leads the pack with nine total nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch with six each. Meanwhile, The Weeknd is noticeably snubbed with not a single mention of After Hours or “Blinding Lights” to be found.
As for the Best Dance/Electronic categories — “On My Mind” by Diplo & SIDEPIECE, “My High” by Disclosure featuring Aminé & Slowthai, “The Difference” by Flume featuring Toro y Moi, “Both of Us” by Jayda G and “10%” by Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis, are up for Best Dance Recording. Arca, Baauer, Disclosure, Kaytranada, and Madeon are up for Best Dance/Electronic Album. Rac, Morgan Page, Louie Vega, Imanbek, and Bazzi vs. Haywyre round out the Best Remixed Recording category.
The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, January 31 on CBS.
Scroll down to see nominees in major categories and see the full list of nominations here.
2021 GRAMMY Nominations
Best Dance Recording
On My Mind – Diplo & SIDEPIECE
My High – Disclosure featuring Aminé & Slowthai
The Difference – Flume featuring Toro y Moi
Both of Us – Jayda G
10% – Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Arca – Kick I
Baauer – Planet’s Mad
Disclosure – Energy
Kaytranada – Bubba
Madeon – Good Faith
Best Remixed Recording
Phil Good – Do You Ever (Rac Mix)
Deadmau5 – Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)
Jasper Street Co. – Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Mix)
Saint Jhn – Roses (Imanbek Remix)
Bazzi – Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywire Remix)
Record Of The Year
Beyoncé – Black Parade
Black Pumas – Colors
DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
Doja Cat – Say So
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Post Malone – Circles
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage
Album Of The Year
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
Coldplay – Everyday Life
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 3
Haim – Women In Music Pt. III
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift – Folklore
Song of the Year
Beyoncé – Black Parade
Roddy Ricch – The Box
Taylor Swift – Cardigan
Post Malone – Circles
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe
JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels – If the World Was Ending
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber – Yummy
Doja Cat – Say So
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
Taylor Swift – Cardigan
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy – Un Dia (One Day)
Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo – Intentions
BTS – Dynamite
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver – Exile
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber – Changes
Lady Gaga – Chromatica
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Taylor Swift – Folklore
Best Rock Performance
Fiona Apple – Shameika
Big Thief – Not
Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
HAIM – The Steps
Brittany Howard – Stay High
Grace Potter – Daylight
Best Metal Performance
Body Count – Bum-Rush
Code Orange – Underneath
In the Moment – The In-Between
Poppy – Bloodmoney
Power Trip – Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live
Best Rock Song
Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
Tame Impala – Lost in Yesterday
Big Thief – Not
Fiona Apple – Shameika
Brittany Howard – Stay High
Best Rock Album
Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Grace Potter – Daylight
Sturgill Simpson – Sound and Fury
The Strokes – The New Abnormal
Best Alternative Music Album
Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Beck – Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
Brittany Howard – Jaime
Tame Impala – The Slow Rush
Best Progressive R&B Album
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour
Free Nationals – Free Nationals
Robert Glasper – F*** Yo Feelings
Thundercat – It Is What It Is
Best Rap Song
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Roddy Ricch – The Box
Drake featuring Lil Durk – Laugh Now, Cry Later
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage
Best Rap Album
D Smoke – Black Habits
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo
Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony
Nas – King’s Disease
Royce Da 5’9” – The Allegory
Best Rap Performance
Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle – Deep Reverence
DaBaby – Bop
Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage
Pop Smoke – Dior
Best Country Album
Ingrid Andress – Lady Like
Brandy Clark – Your Life Is a Record
Miranda Lambert – Wildcard
Little Big Town – Nightfall
Ashley McBryde – Never Will
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Devon Gifillian – Black Hole Rainbow
Katie Pruitt – Expectations
Beck – Hyperspace
Brittany Howard – Jaime
Sierra Hull – 25 Trips
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG
Camilo – Por Primera Vez
Kany Garcia – Mesa Para Dos
Ricky Martin – Pausa
Deb Nova – 3:33
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Bajofondo – Aura
Cami – Monstruo
Culturo Profética – Sobrevolando
Rito Paez – La Conquesta del Espacio
Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia
Best Folk Album
Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman
Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance
Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter
The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Max Richter – Ad Astra
Kamasi Washington – Becoming
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Thomas Newman – 1917
John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Taylor Swift – Beautiful Ghosts
Brandi Carlile – Carried Me With You
Idina Menzel & Aurora – Into the Unknown
Billie Eilish – No time to Die
Cynthia Ervio – Stand Up
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys Story
Beyoncé – Black Is King
Freestyle Love Supreme – We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
ZZ Top -That Little Ol’ Band From Texas
Photo: Matsu