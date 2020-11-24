The wild collaboration “Griztronics” from GRiZ & Subtronics is now featured in Fortnite radio!

Starting as a kooky collaborative experiment between the two artists, they surely never expected it to have the impact that it did. From becoming an instead live show hit to a massive trend on TikTok, and now being featured in one of the most popular games on the planet, “Griztronics” has lived a full life since its release in August last year.

Following the news, both GRiZ and Subtronics tweeted some thoughts.

it’s jus funny cuz like I have no idea what I’m doing when making this music. That song should have never been this popular. I’m stoked that it is! And maybe it shows ppl are down to be weird n shit, that they’re weirder than I think. Which gives me faith in humanity — 𝔖𝕽𝖎Z | BLM (@Griz) November 21, 2020

Which then makes me think like, did the ppl who wrote those rock/punk/rap songs at the time think yo this is classic or yo this is weird. And like also is this dubstep riddim sound at one point gonna be like ‘yo what a classic!’ Hahaha jus seems awesomely strange to me. I’m vibin — 𝔖𝕽𝖎Z | BLM (@Griz) November 21, 2020

that’s kinda why it’s such a bummer when kids are like awwww he doesn’t even make riddim anymore, like buddy chill out it’s really not that serious we are all allowed to make whatever we want 😅😂 — STRING THEORY EP OUT NOW🧵👁 (@Subtronics) November 21, 2020

Listen to it again below!

H/T EDM.com