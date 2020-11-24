The sudden and tragic news of i_o’s death today has shaken many fans and friends.

Contemporaries like Kayzo, Jauz, Sullivan King, and others who attended Icon Collective with him in Los Angeles left especially heartfelt messages in his memory, as well as frequent collaborators and partners No Mana and Deadmau5. Ray Volpe, Subtronics, and others also made posts in his memory, though they might not have worked together as much.

RIP Garrett.

Going to miss you my dude, it was a real pleasure working with you and watching you succeed… may you find rest, and let your music live on into eternity. pic.twitter.com/wwKh0prn1q — Goat lord (@deadmau5) November 24, 2020

Today I lost my fucking brother. My best friend. The person who I trusted more than anyone when it came to music. Today the world lost an incredible human being and one of the most visionary, genius producers of our generation. We love you so much. RIP Garett Falls Lockhart — JAUZ (@Jauzofficial) November 24, 2020

Without Garett there is no The Wise And The Wicked. He sat by me for the entirety of the production of that album and gave me the guidance and direction no one else could have. That album is as much his as it is mine. I’m forever in his debt — JAUZ (@Jauzofficial) November 24, 2020

Watching Garett become @i_oofficial and finally have his talents be fully recognized is one of the proudest moments of my career, even though I had absolutely nothing to do with it. He was going to take over the fucking world — JAUZ (@Jauzofficial) November 24, 2020

I want to say thank you to @mau5trap , @Armada , @astateofhalil and his manager Roger for believing in Garett and helping his dreams become reality. You all let him be exactly who he was and allowed him to be the most musically prolific he had ever been in his life — JAUZ (@Jauzofficial) November 24, 2020

I also want to specifically thank @deadmau5 because you were truly Garett’s number one inspiration. Getting to watch him be welcomed into the horde, tour with you and get the recognition from you he wanted so bad but would never admit to. You really changed his life — JAUZ (@Jauzofficial) November 24, 2020

Seeing so many fans, artists and more come together to remember Garett and show how many people he affected and how far his music reached in such a short amount of time really makes me smile. That’s what will keep him alive forever 🖤 — JAUZ (@Jauzofficial) November 24, 2020

fuck no no no. I remember when I first met you in the lobby of icon collective and it was your first day of school there. We talked about how we both came from sports to do music and how excited we were for this journey. Rest In Peace Garrett 🖤 @i_oofficial

🖤 — kayzo (@KayzoMusic) November 24, 2020

a partner in crime / brother to me. Wtf. — no mana ☕️ ELECTROHOUSE ̶2̶0̶2̶0̶ 2021 (@ihavenomanas) November 24, 2020

I’ve known you since I was basically a kid. We built our careers side by side for so many years. The last couple years, we didn’t talk as much, but we spent just about every day together for like 4 years. I’m just so sorry we didn’t have more time to do that again — Sully (@SullivanKing) November 24, 2020

this year keeps getting worse. rest in peace i_o — volpetron 🤖 (@rayvolpe) November 24, 2020

what the fuck dude, incredibly saddened to hear about @i_oofficial rest in peace, all of my love to the friends and family — STRING THEORY EP OUT NOW🧵👁 (@Subtronics) November 24, 2020

CALL UR FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND TELL THEM THAT YOU LOVE THEM — STRING THEORY EP OUT NOW🧵👁 (@Subtronics) November 24, 2020

Rest easy. I’m gonna miss you brother. https://t.co/i4Ied2zTr9 — TUCKER (@JERICHO) November 24, 2020

This one sucks bad. Garrett was one of the first producers I met when I taught at Icon Collective. One of the most talented producers and an amazing dude all around. RIP Garrett 🙏 https://t.co/5bdBkT89B2 — AT DAWN WE RAGE (@atdawnwerage) November 24, 2020

Photo via Asteria Arts & Music Festival