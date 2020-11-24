In shocking news today, techno artist i_o, real name Garrett Lockhart, fka Fawks, has died. He was 30.

Rumors began swirling earlier today after deleted posts from both his girlfriend and management began subtly circulating on the web, and the news was confirmed to Your EDM by a private source. It’s now been confirmed via his official Twitter account.

i_o was known for his dark techno persona and acid rave sound, releasing on Spinnin’ Deep, Bite This, and mau5trap at the inception of the project.

The cause of death was not disclosed.