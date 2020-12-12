Yesterday, Subtronics and more than 20 of the most visionary and otherworldly new artists in bass music have come together to share Boot Camp. As the first compilation released by Subtronics’ own independent label, Cyclops Recordings, these songs represent a full spectrum of fresh, forward-thinking sounds, furthering the collective mission to “spread positive energy and unconditional kindness to everyone.”

Since summoning each featured producer through cryptic call-to-action emails and officially launching Cyclops Recordings with an intergalactic recruitment video last week, Subtronics (aka Jesse Kardon) has spent the past few days teasing Boot Camp‘s three distinct, sonic subsets on SoundCloud – High Knees Headquarters, Psychedelic Division and Heavy Artillery. They’ve generated hundreds of thousands of streams already, and the entire compilation is now available on all platforms.

To celebrate the release of Boot Camp, Subtronics began a run of three headlining drive-in shows at San Bernardino’s NOS Events Center last night. Each performance will feature opening sets from an array of the compilation’s artists across their three genre groups: Calcium, Al Ross and LEVEL UP (Dec 11); Chee, G-Space and Abelation (Dec 12); Chee B2B G-Space B2B Abelation, phonon and Syzy (Dec 13).

The December 11th and 12th shows are sold-out, but tickets can still be purchased for December 13th here. Check out the compilation below!

Boot Camp Tracklist

Subtronics – Tractor Beam

Akeos – Makura

Syzy – Poison Muffins

AI Ross – Malfunktion

phonon x MAD Dubz – Wheel Up

Leotrix – Dissatisfied

Chee x Subtronics – Point Breeze

EAZYBAKED x MOLOKAI x Saka – Killjoy

Abelation – Killin’ Em

Smith. – Swing

G-Space x Caveman – On The Block

BLVNKSPVCE – Component 17

Kill Feed – Foolish

Control Freak x Vanfleet – Water Weight

Calcium – Deathwish

Jiqui – OTM

Nosphere – Gaussian Traveler

LEVEL UP – Satan Works Alone