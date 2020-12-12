Cyberpunk 2077 is officially out now and it’s all the gaming community has been talking about. Whether it’s the stunning graphics, or the NSFW bugs that the game hasn’t yet worked out, there’s plenty of commentary about the game. One important aspect of immersing gamers in the world of Night City is the soundtrack for the game, and you can now listen to it on your own time with Cyberpunk 2077: Radio, Vol. 1 out now.

CD PROJEKT RED in partnership with LAKESHORE RECORDS have released the first volume of Cyberpunk 2077’s soundtrack, Radio, Vol. 1, featuring music heard on the in-game radio stations in the world of Cyberpunk. The soundtrack sees artists taking on fictional personas of

themselves as if they’re making music in the year 2077.

Volume 1 of the soundtrack features Run The Jewels, SOPHIE, Shygirl, Converge, The Armed, Yugen Blakrok, Konrad OldMoney, Tomb Mold, Le Destroy, Deadly Hunta, Maro Music, Aligns and Deafkids with music made specifically for the game.

Vol. 1 is out today with Vol. 2 available on December 18th.

Fans will receive one instant grat track as, “Hole In The Sun (feat. COS & Conway)” by Raney Shockne (aka Point Break Candy) with pre-orders of Vol. 2 at applicable digital music services.

Radio Vol. 1 Tracklist:

01. “No Save Point” – Run The Jewels (in-game artist – Yankee and the Brave)

02. “BM” – SOPHIE & Shygirl (in-game artist – Clockwork Venus)

03. “Kill Kill” – Le Destroy (in-game artist – The Bait)

04. “Metamorphosis” – Yugen Blakrok (in-game artist – Gorgon Madonna)

05. “Dinero” (feat. Cerbeus) – Konrad OldMoney (in-game artist – 7 Facas)

06. “When It’s War” – Deadly Hunta & Maro Music (in-game artist – Footage Missing)

07. “Night City Aliens” – The Armed (in-game artist – Homeschool Dropouts)

08. “I Won’t Let You Go” – Converge (in-game artist – Shattered Void)

09. “Friday Night Fire Fight” – Aligns (in-game artist – Rubicones)

10. “Adaptive Manipulator” – Tomb Mold (in-game artist – Bacillus)

11. “Selva Pulsátil” – Deafkids (in-game artist – Tainted Overlord)

Radio Vol. 2 Tracklist:

01. “PonPon Shit” – Namakopuri (in-game artist – Us Cracks)

02. “Delicate Weapon” – Grimes (in-game artist – Lizzy Wizzy)

03. “Who's Ready for Tomorrow” – Rat Boy (in-game artist – IBDY)

04. “Major Crimes” – HEALTH (in-game artist – Window Weather)

05. “I Really Want to Stay At Your House” – Rosa Walton (of Let’s Eat Grandma) (in-game artist –

Hallie Coggins)

06. “Surprise Me, I’m Surprised Today” – Nina Kraviz (in-game artist – Bara Nova)

07. “Hole In The Sun” (feat. COS & Conway) – Raney Shockne (in-game artist – Point Break

Candy)

08. “History” – Gazelle Twin (in-game artist – Trash Generation)

09. “On My Way to Hell” – Połoz (in-game artist – Tinnitus)