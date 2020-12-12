Dillon Francis and TV Noise join forces on their brand new, 2-track EP, Festival Bangers for When Festivals Start Again Because There Are No Festivals — and it’s a damn party!

The dual release includes “Booty Bust” and “3 Drops Who Cares,” as well as extended versions of each to immerse us in an imaginary crowd. First up, we have a powerful trap-laced moombahton weapon — followed by the mecca of all bangers, a high-octane production with three distinct drops.

The chemistry heard here is automatic, as the go-to collaborators previously came together on “EDM O’CLOCK” and “Bawdy.” They have their craft down to a science.

Dillon shares playfully, “We called the EP ‘festival bangers for when festivals start again because there are no festivals’ and I think that’s all the explaining I really need to do about the EP.” In regards to “3 Drops” he adds, “You can guarantee when shows are back I’m gonna rinse this record front to back.”

Although this year has been plagued by cancellations, lockdowns, and self-quarantines — the music, and right now, these festival bangers, are getting us through. Listen here!

Stream/download: http://stmpd.co/wmrWvNEPTW