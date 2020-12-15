Out now is a super soul-filled drum and bass re-lick of ‘Slow Tidings,’ a track originally written and produced by Micco & Elias. Putting their production and MC capabilities alongside one another, they made their version with additional vocals by Aria Vince.

Now this record has been made by another duo. The arising talents of In:Most are unquestionably on display here, and they deliver a highly textured remix that highlights the fluidity of the original whilst bringing about a little more pace.

Get involved with this edit and take a listen below.