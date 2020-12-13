DJ Snake and Malaa are up to their menacing antics again with a brand new, Secret Room Livestream event for the masses — available for replay now!

The b2b set premiered live from France this weekend with only ID music. Bringing us the very best in house, the 40-minute set features fresh cuts from KOHMI, Loge21, Jace Mek, Acraze, Lodgerz, Norsheep, and many more.

MORE: DJ Snake’s “Trust Nobody” Gets the Remix it Needs from Malaa [LISTEN]

DJ Snake and Malaa have undoubtedly established themselves as tastemakers in the house music community. They’ve kept us on our toes throughout the quarantine with new releases (i.e. DJ Snake’s “Trust Nobody,” Malaa’s Illegal Mixtape Vol. 3) and more — plus, their quintessential 2020 Best Of Both Worlds b2b.

Play back their Secret Room Livestream here and be sure to check out all the artists they rinse out!

Tracklist here.

DJ Snake & Malaa – Secret Room Livestream

Photo via Jonathan April for Insomniac Events