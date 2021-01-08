Released on all digital platforms late last year via bedroom-based label Esc Records, YAMAN and Robbie Rosen’s “Just Friends” undoubtedly was a super strong dance-pop record, and arguably one of the best tracks within both artists’ catalogs. Hong Kong-based producer YAMAN started his career in music as a beatbox artist before jumping into the scene as an electronic music producer, while Robbie Rosen’s otherworldly voice allowed him to become nationally known as an American Idol Top 16 Finalist.

Now, the two rising stars have put together an exciting lineup of up-and-coming talent to remix “Just Friends,” and the final results couldn’t have turned out better. Kicking off the “Just Friends” Remix EP, Funky Craig delivers groovy basslines and irresistible dance percussion, while Purple Nacho keeps the energy going with a mid tempo, dubstep vibe. Hong Kong-based producers Scaro and Jaxis are also able to flip and twist the original single in overly creative ways, sharing two remixes filled with explosive sound design and heavenly melodies.