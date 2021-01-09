David Guetta is coming into 2021 guns blazing with a remix of his iconic track, “Memories” featuring Kid Cudi.

It was ten years ago when Guetta dropped the smash hit and today it remains a go-to banger. The 2011 song recently regained popularity on TikTok, with over 1.6 billion views combined — because a decade later, the lyrics still resonate.

All the crazy shit I did tonight

Those will be the best memories

I just wanna let it go for the night

That would be the best therapy for me

The new production is clean and vibrant as ever, with a future house twist in both standard and extended versions. “Memories” [2021 Remix] already been well received, as Guetta teased it during his United At Home NYE livestream performance at the Louvre in Paris.

Coming off one of his biggest years yet as DJ Mag’s reigning top DJ, we can’t wait to hear what David Guetta does next. In the meantime, this nostalgia is all we need.

David Guetta – Memories feat. Kid Cudi [2021 Remix]

Listen/DL: https://DavidGuetta.lnk.to/MemoriesRmx

Photo via Rukes.com