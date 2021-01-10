Carl Cox is one of the most preeminent house and techno DJs in the world, so when he dropped a drum & bass mix for New Year’s Eve on Eats Everything’s Edible Beats show, it was a stunning moment. Even more stunning was the fact that the mix was actually a banger.

Dropping everything from Netsky, Break, Friction, Enei, Commix, Shy FX, Breakage, and more, the tracklist showed that Carl definitely has some good taste, even if the pacing didn’t match normal D&B standards with only 17 tracks in the span of an hour. (A typical D&B DJ might go so high as 25-40.)

Still, the vibes are present and worth the listen. Check it out below!