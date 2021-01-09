KSHMR is gearing up to release his debut album, which he is calling “one of the most ambitious, maybe even one of the best electronic albums of all time…”

KSHMR has undoubtedly pushed electronic music forward in amazing ways, but the statement is already getting the producer mixed reviews on Twitter. Some believe he has every right to be proud of his work, while others find the assertion less than humble.

The other half of the tweet is perhaps more difficult to digest: “I know it sounds crazy but I just can’t imagine anybody else taking you on a journey quite like this, or even trying.” The thought that other producers don’t “try” by his standards is not sitting quite right.

KSHMR eases with a follow-up tweet: “I think it’s best music I’ve made, maybe the best I can make. It took 2 yrs + now I’m that annoying parent who wants to tell everyone how great their kid is, I’ll calm down.”

Regardless on where anyone stands, KSHMR has us all talking about his debut album and now he has set the expectations remarkably high. We look forward to hearing what he has in store.

Read the conversation below.

My debut album is one of the most ambitious, maybe even one of the best electronic albums of all time… I know it sounds crazy but I just can’t imagine anybody else taking you on a journey quite like this, or even trying — KSHМR (@KSHMRmusic) January 8, 2021

With music, everyday you sit in a studio and hope it comes… and when everything clicks, you can’t help but marvel at it, not out of arrogance but because half of what you hear is a mystery to you as well — KSHМR (@KSHMRmusic) January 8, 2021

Guys I’m very excited about this album, the internet hit me w a deserved humble stick so I’ll just say: I think it’s best music I’ve made, maybe the best I can make. It took 2 yrs + now I’m that annoying parent who wants to tell everyone how great their kid is, I’ll calm down — KSHМR (@KSHMRmusic) January 8, 2021

The problem is even comparing to Justice / Avicii, music lovers know they carve out a completely unique place in your heart – masters in what they do, not competing w anyone What I attempted with this album almost drove me to insanity, but I did it. It carves out its own space — KSHМR (@KSHMRmusic) January 8, 2021

ONE of the most ambitious I said… MAYBE ONE of the best…. honestly I’d never want to compete against Worlds — KSHМR (@KSHMRmusic) January 8, 2021

Wow you’re so humble 😂 super excited to hear it though! 💪 — JΔY HΔRDWΔY (@jayhardway) January 8, 2021

hell yeah bro! OWN IT! you should absolutely think it’s the best. Anyone who thinks you’re being arrogant is scared to be confident. Can’t wait to hear man! — Cheat Codes (@CheatCodesMusic) January 9, 2021

My debut album is one of the most ambitious, maybe even one of the best electronic albums of all time… I know it sounds crazy but I just can’t imagine anybody else taking you on a journey quite like this, or even trying — Vir✝️ual Rio✝️ (@Virtual_Riot) January 9, 2021

we all word things a little wrong every now and then but come on this kinda selfpraise literally does the opposite of hyping-up to me. happy he took the critique on it well tho lol — SPAG DADDY (@SPAGHEDDY) January 9, 2021