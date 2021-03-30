It’s been nearly a year since we got our last RL Grime original, last year’s “Outta Here” with Whethan. This Friday, that changes when he drops a brand new collaboration with rising star ISOxo called “Stinger.”

RL shared a teaser of the track yesterday morning, showing off the dark and foreboding atmosphere of the song and cutting it off right at the drop, giving us the perfect cliffhanger leading into Friday.

ISOxo was named one of Your EDM’s Top 40 Artists To Watch in 2021 and a collaboration with the king of trap, Sable Valley’s founder RL Grime is as good an indication as any that he’s living up to the prediction.

Check out the teaser below and join us in waiting for Friday!

Photo via OHDAGYO.com