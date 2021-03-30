Shambhala Music Festival has officially postponed again, moving from 2021 to 2022.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Shambhala was forced to postpone (in other words, cancel) its 2020 event. Now, as festival season draws near once again, organizers give a much needed update in the post below.

In light of the ongoing public health order and border closures, Shambhala is unable to continue as planned for 2021. This news follows an announcement from British Columbia Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry concerning new restrictions across British Columbia.

“Things like international travel, international gatherings, large festivals that have people coming from multiple places are not likely to happen this year,” Henry said during a press conference on March 18.

Shambhala shares:

…it has become clear that proceeding in 2021 is not possible. Like you, we are more than ready for live music to return, but there are still too many unknowns right now.⁠

Please rest assured that we have already begun planning for Shambhala 2022. The return of Shambhala in 2022 will be truly spectacular and a special event for our Farmily.

Until then, organizers ask that we take forth the spirit of Shambhala: “Love one another, embrace our differences, dance like no one’s watching, express yourself, and always, be kind.”

Ticket holders are asked to sign up for Shambhala’s e-newsletter for updates. Check out the FAQs page here for more info.

Photo: Don Idio for Festival Squad