If this past week has signaled anything, it’s that festivals are coming back. And in force. Lineup announce after lineup announce has flooded social timelines and it feels like the world is beginning to reopen little by little.

As the countdown continues to New York’s much anticipated Electric Zoo Supernaturals festival on Labour Day Weekend 2021, the event just revealed a huge next wave of DJs and live acts from across the musical spectrum. Lining up 50% more DJs that “embody the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” the likes of Fisher will be playing a special sunset set, while superstars Galantis, Rezz, KSHMR, Steve Aoki and Claptone have all been added to fan favorites like Illenium, Kaskade, deadmau5 under his Testpilot moniker, Alesso and many more, with final day by day breakdowns also revealed.

This marquee festival takes place at Randall’s Island Park with the iconic New York skyline forming a dramatic backdrop. It is celebrated around the world for its next level stages hoisted by Brownies & Lemonade, Deadbeats and Wakaan. Each one comes with immersive décor, explosive pyrotechnic displays and supercharged musical performances from a wide array of talented acts from all across the musical spectrum. This year the line-up is more diverse than ever and it all falls under the Supernatural theme which calls up on all cosmic creatures, astral aliens, intergalactic illusionists, supernatural wizards, shamans, witches, and extraterrestrial beings for a once in a lifetime experience.

Photo via aLIVE Coverage on behalf of Electric Zoo