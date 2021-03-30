After taking a year off like the rest of the world, HARD Summer has just dropped an absolutely massive lineup for 2021; though, with this festival, that’s completely on brand.

HARD regulars like Kayzo, Dillon Francis, Valentino Khan & 4B, SAYMYNAME, Yultron, and Jauz make their return, as well as other 2019 acts like DJ Snake b2b Malaa, Zia, Wuki, Dack Janiels, and more. On top of that, HARD also brings some other incredible B2Bs to the table, like RL Grime & Baauer, G Jones & Eprom, Nitti Gritti with Wuki, and CRAY + GG Magree introducing Bad Boys Club.

As always, the lineup drop comes with a hilarious trailer, this time featuring comedian Trevor Wallace as DJ Crap My Pants.

This year’s event is at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino, Southern California on Saturday July 31 + Sunday August 1. Passes go on sale Friday April 2 at 10AM PT for a $9.95 Deposit at HARDSUMMER.COM.

Check out the trailer and full lineup below!

Photo via Tony Nungaray for Insomniac Events