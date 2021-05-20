Keith Flint of The Prodigy died in March 2019, and as a prominent member of one of the greatest electronic bands of all time, it was unclear if the group would release music again. However, now, we’ve gotten our first preview of new music from remaining members Liam Howlett and Maxim.

In May last year, the band’s ex-dancer and keyboardist Leeroy Thornhill revealed that they would be finishing the album the group was in the process of writing when he died.

Hopefully we get to hear the new music this year as we keep Flint in our thoughts.