Martin Garrix and Maejor hit an interesting intersection of pop, hip hop, and EDM with their collaborative project, AREA21. Their sound is super fun and geared toward a main stream crowd — think college frat parties — and their new song, “Pogo,” is an ode to single living that sounds perfect for that environment.

Lyrics like “I don’t know what your name is / Not lookin’ for engagement / Just wanna see you naked” depict a purely hedonistic intention, regardless of the mildly cringe and unoriginal writing. Beyond the lyrics, the track is admittedly fun but at times it’s hard to look past the vapid words behind the music.

It’s the same sort of lyricism that led people to assume Asher Roth was the rapper behind the project when it was first released, rather than Maejor.

The duo have an album due out some time this year, and it will be interesting to hear if this is the sort of care-free, effortless vibe they’re regularly going for or if they’ll switch it up some.

Check out “Pogo” below.

AREA21 – Pogo [Lyrics]

[Intro]

All that I need is my freedom

Nobody tellin’ me what to do

You know, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking

And I think that we should be together forever

Oh no…

[Chorus]

Up, down, like a pogo

Don’t really care where I go though

Just far away from commitment

I’m young, free, and I’m livin’

Up, down, like a pogo

Don’t really care where I go though

Just far away from commitment

I’m young, free, and I’m livin’

[Post-Chorus]

Yeah, bouncin’ all around town

Livin’ so wild, livin’ my life, oh

No more tyin’ me down

Killin’ my style, killin’ my vibe, no

Solo, livin’ yolo

Wedding ring, that’s a no-go

Oh no, I’ll be solo

Can’t stand to live with that FOMO

[Breakdown]

Too much love to be givin’

Too much melody in my rhythm, woah

Too much fun to be trippin’

Too much energy in my system, woah

[Verse]

Break the chains, I need freedom

Break the stress, I don’t need it, no

Breakin’ up with my ex

I’m just looking for successful conversation

I don’t know what your name is

Not lookin’ for engagement

Just wanna see you naked

Negativity is something I don’t like

Then I won’t bullshit, I won’t lie

We’ll do it good for the whole night

It might be bad, but feels so right

[Bridge]

All that I need is my freedom

Nobody tellin’ me what to do

All that I need is my freedom

Nobody tellin’ me — shh

[Chorus]

Up, down, like a pogo

Don’t really care where I go though

Just far away from commitment

I’m young, free, and I’m livin’

Up, down, like a pogo

Don’t really care where I go though

Just far away from commitment

I’m young, free, and I’m livin’

[Post-Chorus]

Bouncin’ all around town

Livin’ so wild, livin’ my life, oh

No more tyin’ me down

Killin’ my style, killin’ my vibe, no

Solo, livin’ yolo

Wedding ring, that’s a no-go

Oh no, I’ll be solo

Can’t stand to live with that FOMO

[Breakdown]

Too much love to be givin’

Too much melody in my rhythm, woah

Too much fun to be trippin’

Too much energy in my system, woah

[Verse]

Break the chains, I need freedom

Break the stress, I don’t need it, no

Breakin’ up with my ex

I’m just looking for successful conversation

I don’t know what your name is

Not lookin’ for engagement

Just wanna see you naked

Negativity is something I don’t like

Then I won’t bullshit, I won’t lie

We’ll do it good for the whole night

It might be bad, but feels so right

[Outro]

Na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na