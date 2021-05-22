Martin Garrix and Maejor hit an interesting intersection of pop, hip hop, and EDM with their collaborative project, AREA21. Their sound is super fun and geared toward a main stream crowd — think college frat parties — and their new song, “Pogo,” is an ode to single living that sounds perfect for that environment.
Lyrics like “I don’t know what your name is / Not lookin’ for engagement / Just wanna see you naked” depict a purely hedonistic intention, regardless of the mildly cringe and unoriginal writing. Beyond the lyrics, the track is admittedly fun but at times it’s hard to look past the vapid words behind the music.
It’s the same sort of lyricism that led people to assume Asher Roth was the rapper behind the project when it was first released, rather than Maejor.
The duo have an album due out some time this year, and it will be interesting to hear if this is the sort of care-free, effortless vibe they’re regularly going for or if they’ll switch it up some.
Check out “Pogo” below.
AREA21 – Pogo [Lyrics]
[Intro]
All that I need is my freedom
Nobody tellin’ me what to do
You know, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking
And I think that we should be together forever
Oh no…
[Chorus]
Up, down, like a pogo
Don’t really care where I go though
Just far away from commitment
I’m young, free, and I’m livin’
Up, down, like a pogo
Don’t really care where I go though
Just far away from commitment
I’m young, free, and I’m livin’
[Post-Chorus]
Yeah, bouncin’ all around town
Livin’ so wild, livin’ my life, oh
No more tyin’ me down
Killin’ my style, killin’ my vibe, no
Solo, livin’ yolo
Wedding ring, that’s a no-go
Oh no, I’ll be solo
Can’t stand to live with that FOMO
[Breakdown]
Too much love to be givin’
Too much melody in my rhythm, woah
Too much fun to be trippin’
Too much energy in my system, woah
[Verse]
Break the chains, I need freedom
Break the stress, I don’t need it, no
Breakin’ up with my ex
I’m just looking for successful conversation
I don’t know what your name is
Not lookin’ for engagement
Just wanna see you naked
Negativity is something I don’t like
Then I won’t bullshit, I won’t lie
We’ll do it good for the whole night
It might be bad, but feels so right
[Bridge]
All that I need is my freedom
Nobody tellin’ me what to do
All that I need is my freedom
Nobody tellin’ me — shh
[Chorus]
Up, down, like a pogo
Don’t really care where I go though
Just far away from commitment
I’m young, free, and I’m livin’
Up, down, like a pogo
Don’t really care where I go though
Just far away from commitment
I’m young, free, and I’m livin’
[Post-Chorus]
Bouncin’ all around town
Livin’ so wild, livin’ my life, oh
No more tyin’ me down
Killin’ my style, killin’ my vibe, no
Solo, livin’ yolo
Wedding ring, that’s a no-go
Oh no, I’ll be solo
Can’t stand to live with that FOMO
[Breakdown]
Too much love to be givin’
Too much melody in my rhythm, woah
Too much fun to be trippin’
Too much energy in my system, woah
[Verse]
Break the chains, I need freedom
Break the stress, I don’t need it, no
Breakin’ up with my ex
I’m just looking for successful conversation
I don’t know what your name is
Not lookin’ for engagement
Just wanna see you naked
Negativity is something I don’t like
Then I won’t bullshit, I won’t lie
We’ll do it good for the whole night
It might be bad, but feels so right
[Outro]
Na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na