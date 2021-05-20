The Chainsmokers have taken a couple years off from music releases and social media to focus on their next chapter, TCS4. Now, it seems they’re about to come back full force.

The duo just updated their profile photos and cover images across all social media platforms to a plain, pastel purple hue with no text or graphics. In the EDM world, this obviously translates to “new music coming soon.”

Last we heard new material from The Chainsmokers was in 2019, when they released a wave of singles and ultimately their third studio album World War Joy.

Upon taking a break from social media early 2020, The Chainsmokers shared:

Hey everybody. We are going to be taking some time to create our next chapter in music. We have never been more inspired and are already hard at work on TCS4 but we are going to be taking a break from social media (minus a few obligations) to give it the attention it needs.

Along with the image below, The Chainsmokers offer up a link to a web form to sign up for updates.

Be the first to hear about all things TCS4 via text or email here.

Photo via Rukes.com