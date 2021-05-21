It was only about a month and a half ago that the Rezz and Dove Cameron collaboration, “Taste of You,” was first teased. Though at the time it didn’t have a name yet, fans were still rightly excited for EDM’s Space Queen to collaborate with the high profile actress and accomplished musician.

Now, “Taste of You” is officially out and it is an absolute earworm. Co-written with Grabbitz and Shaun Frank, the pop/rock vibes are immaculate paired with Rezz’s gritty production and Dove’s warm, but simultaneously serpentine voice.

Rezz says, “Dove slapped on this and I fuckin love it.”

Dove Cameron says, “I’ve been a fan of Rezz forever so when she asked me to collaborate I lost my shit. One of my fav songs I’ve ever done.”

Check out “Taste of You” below!