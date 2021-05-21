ZHU makes Coldplay’s “Higher Power” his own with a brand new and official remix out today.

The hypnotic production opens with Chris Martin’s iconic lead vocals and seductive synths, steadily bringing in shakers, melodics and a mob of groovy textures to liven up the dance floor. ZHU flexes his expertise with tasteful, sensual movement throughout the mix and the result is another standout remix under his belt.

The “Higher Power” remix follows up ZHU’s exquisite new album, DREAMLAND 2021, featuring standout productions “Sky Is Crying” with Yuna, “Only” with Tinashe, “Yours” with Artic Lake and more.

Listen here and experience “Higher Power” from ZHU’s unique vantage point. If your ears beg for more, listen to the producer’s latest album and read our review here.

Coldplay – Higher Power (ZHU Remix)

Stream/download: https://coldplay.lnk.to/HigherPowerZHURmx

Photo via Joey Vitalari