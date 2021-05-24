Marshmello continues his run of collaborations with worldwide megastars, this time teaming up with Jonas Brothers for a soft pop ballad called, “Leave Before You Love Me.”

If you’re wondering what type of vibe you’re getting before you hit play, it’s a lot like Post Malone’s “Circles.” A lot of soft guitar notes, boy-band vocals, pop drum rhythms, and such. It’s very much a pop song, and not an EDM one, simply with a Marshmello collaboration attached. Though, if his name wasn’t on it, you’d guess this was a Jonas Brothers solo track.

Check it out below.

Photo via Cynthia Parkhurst