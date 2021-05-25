Getter’s new EP is locked, loaded, and officially decoded.

Following up a couple of cryptic messages, the producer confirms his forthcoming 6-track body of work is titled Some Creature. Previously, shares on social media revealed “SIX/ORIGINAL/SONGS” and “GETTER/SOME/CREATURE/EP” in morse code — and now we have the art to prove it.

Along with the image below, Getter also shares a Roman numeral phrase, “CXLVII.” That’s 147 and as EDM Twitter points out, May 27th being the 147th day of the year. An alternative may be 7/14 or July 14th, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed for the closer release date, just days away.

CXLVII — some creature BLM (@GetterOfficial) May 21, 2021

Given the experimentation we heard on Getter’s 2020 NAPALM EP, we can expect the unexpected as Getter unleashes his first new music of 2021.

Getter – Some Creature EP (Coming Soon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by getter (@getter)

Photo via @thisisflik