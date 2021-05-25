The 2021 Billboard Music Awards just wrapped up and Lady Gaga was recognized in major dance/electronic categories along with her critically acclaimed 2020 album, Chromatica.
Even up against dance music’s top Billboard acts — The Chainsmokers, Kygo, Marshmello and Surf Mesa for Top Dance/Electronic Artist, and DJ Snake, Gryffin, Kygo and Kylie Minogue for Top Dance/Electronic Album — Gaga reigned supreme.
The unmistakable queen of pop is known for singing over pulsing dance beats, even since her earliest works and through her rise to fame. With Skrillex, BloodPop, Tchami, Axwell, Madeon and more in the mix, Gaga’s sixth album Chromatica was destined to top the dance charts. The album earned her sixth No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Top Dance/Electronic Song, however, went to Imanbek for his standout hit remix of SAINt JHN‘s “Roses.” Lady Gaga was nominated twice in the category for “Stupid Love” and “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande. Plus, Surf Mesa and Topic x A7S for their respective singles, “ily (i love you baby)” featuring Emilee and “Breaking Me.”
Dance categories aside, The Weeknd had the biggest night, taking home 10 awards including Top Artist. Pop Smoke won five, including Top New Artist, while BTS and Bad Bunny each earned four. Plus, Taylor Swift, Drake and more.
Check out the nominees and winners in dance/electronic, as well as top categories below.
See the full list via Billboard here.
2021 Billboard Music Awards Winners
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga — WINNER
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Top Dance/Electronic Album
DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
Lady Gaga, Chromatica — WINNER
Kylie Minogue, Disco
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Lady Gaga, “Stupid Love”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” — WINNER
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ily (i love you baby)”
Topic & A7S, “Breaking Me”
Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd — WINNER
Top New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke — WINNER
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd — WINNER
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift — WINNER
Top Duo/Group
AC/DC
AJR
BTS — WINNER
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift — WINNER
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd — WINNER
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Drake — WINNER
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
