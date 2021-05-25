The 2021 Billboard Music Awards just wrapped up and Lady Gaga was recognized in major dance/electronic categories along with her critically acclaimed 2020 album, Chromatica.

Even up against dance music’s top Billboard acts — The Chainsmokers, Kygo, Marshmello and Surf Mesa for Top Dance/Electronic Artist, and DJ Snake, Gryffin, Kygo and Kylie Minogue for Top Dance/Electronic Album — Gaga reigned supreme.

The unmistakable queen of pop is known for singing over pulsing dance beats, even since her earliest works and through her rise to fame. With Skrillex, BloodPop, Tchami, Axwell, Madeon and more in the mix, Gaga’s sixth album Chromatica was destined to top the dance charts. The album earned her sixth No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Top Dance/Electronic Song, however, went to Imanbek for his standout hit remix of SAINt JHN‘s “Roses.” Lady Gaga was nominated twice in the category for “Stupid Love” and “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande. Plus, Surf Mesa and Topic x A7S for their respective singles, “ily (i love you baby)” featuring Emilee and “Breaking Me.”

Dance categories aside, The Weeknd had the biggest night, taking home 10 awards including Top Artist. Pop Smoke won five, including Top New Artist, while BTS and Bad Bunny each earned four. Plus, Taylor Swift, Drake and more.

Check out the nominees and winners in dance/electronic, as well as top categories below.

See the full list via Billboard here.

2021 Billboard Music Awards Winners

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga — WINNER

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake, Carte Blanche

Gryffin, Gravity

Kygo, Golden Hour

Lady Gaga, Chromatica — WINNER

Kylie Minogue, Disco

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Lady Gaga, “Stupid Love”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” — WINNER

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ily (i love you baby)”

Topic & A7S, “Breaking Me”

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd — WINNER

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke — WINNER

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd — WINNER

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift — WINNER

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS — WINNER

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift — WINNER

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd — WINNER

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake — WINNER

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Photo by Auden Bui, courtesy of Coachella