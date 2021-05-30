Skrillex is listed as one of several writers on “over and done,” a new single from Njomza.

The deep cut embraces a sick and heartfelt pop/trap atmosphere, with heavy bass, soft melodics, swelling synths and piano chords that hit just right. The instrumental elements glue together, setting the track’s intention as Njomza delivers a powerful vocal performance.

Previously we heard these two together on “Pretty Bye Bye,” a smoldering, OWSLA-released track between Skrillex, Team EZY and Njomza. The song, released in 2016, still plays out brilliantly and is definitely worth revisiting — listen here.

“over and done” and “winter in atlanta” featuring Russ serve as a standout singles off Njomza’s forthcoming 7-track LIMBO EP, due out June 18.

Njomza – over and done

Photo Credit: Coughs