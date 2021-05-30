Three days ago, Getter dropped the first single from his new Some Creature EP, “Blood Harvest,” and finally introduced his Terror Reid alias into his main project. The following days, he also dropped “Some Creature” and “With No Eyes,” the second and third tracks sequentially on the EP.

Today, the full project is out and as he previously promised, it blows NAPALM out of the water. Six tracks of intense bass, wild sound design, and ear splitting synths paint a devilish picture throughout the EP.

Check it out below!

Photo via @thisisflik