Two fan-favorite producers, San Holo and Alison Wonderland, recently sat down together via Australian music outlet, Tone Deaf, and sat down for nearly an hour talking about making music during the time of COVID, and their vastly different circumstances.

Alison, at least at the time of the interview, was in New Zealand where COVID isn’t even a thought anymore and everything is very open, while San mentions his situation is “pretty bad.”

“We can’t even go out shopping; basically the only thing we can do is get a coffee inside and then [leave] as soon as we can,” he says.

“We’re living completely opposite lives,” Alison responded.

The two talk about new projects and producing music while in their respective lockdowns, especially with respect to having tours and shows stripped from their regular schedule.

You can watch the full conversation via Tone Deaf here.