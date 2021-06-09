Thinking back on the past decade of dance music, a lot of it turns out to be a blur. From the advent of trap in the EDM scene, to the rise of future bass, producers like Flume, Oliver Heldens, Martin Garrix, and more, a lot happened. But looking back at ten years ago today, something truly magical happened… Skrillex uploaded his remix of Benny Benassi’s “Cinema” to YouTube for the first time.

The track was technically released earlier in the year (either January, February, March, or even April according to various sources), but one thing that is certain is Skrillex uploaded the track to his YouTube channel on June 9, 2011.

In the time since, the track has become a very real classic in the EDM world, achieving a double platinum status and even winning a GRAMMY for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical in 2012. For years, whenever Skrillex dropped this song at a festival, it was by and large the most hype moment and it never, ever failed to completely and utterly annihilate a crowd.

Of course, lately, Skrillex’s tastes and productions have shifted into a softer, more pop realm. But for fans of his older sound, all the uploads are still there, ready to be enjoyed at a moment’s notice.

Listen to it again below and don’t forget to d-d-d-d-d-drop the bass.

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage