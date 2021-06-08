It’s been a long time since Vindata’s 2015 debut on OWSLA, but it feels even longer. The LA-based electronic R&B duo, Branden Ratcliff and Jared Poythress, started out producing hip-hop and R&B tracks before becoming infatuated with electronic music after hearing Justice’s debut album. During the early 2010s, they refined their sound, moving away from hard, buzzing dance tracks and heading toward a more contemplative downtempo sound, with rich, sensuous melodies and heavily detailed production and eventually found their way to Skrillex’s imprint.

Now, after all that time, they’ve at last released their debut album on Monstercat, …With Opened Eyes. The 12-track package features tastemakers like Grammy-winning songwriter Kaydence, vocalists MACKandgold and Maurice Moore, rapper Leon St. Heron, and more. It was also in the works for years while the duo honed in on the vibe they wanted to present with one of the most important works an artist can offer.

…With Opened Eyes is a beautiful amalgamation of all their styles, R&B, hip hop, soul, and electronic, all rolled up into one. The opening track, “Union,” immediately presents a lush soundscape of bass, vocals, and bewitching synth work that leads into the rest of the work on the album.

Vindata share, “The creation of this entire album has been a long process. It really challenged us in new ways. But, it was rewarding at the same time because it personified who we truly are as artists and as individuals. We’re incredibly thankful for all the blessings AND hardships that helped get us here. And we’re humbled to be able to share these experiences with the world.”

The album was launched along with the premiere of “Skin” with Leon St Heron and Leeuw.

“‘Skin’ is a record that we felt captured the true essence of the album, which is why we decided to premiere it alongside the entire project,” the duo said. “The song came together organically with the help of Leon St. Heron and Leeuw. We’ve been friends of Leon for years now, and we were finally able to work together on a track that fits us both. We’ve worked with Leeuw before, and we knew she would bring that deep sultry feeling to the record. We’re extremely grateful for the way it turned out.”

Check out the full album below!