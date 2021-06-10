Marshmello has been on an absolute tear releasing new music from his forthcoming album, Shockwave, out tomorrow. In just the past few weeks alone, he’s dropped collaborations with The Jonas Brothers, Nitti Gritti & Megan Thee Stallion, Carnage, and Eptic & Juicy J. Now, he’s out with (we assume) the final single before the album drops tomorrow, “House Party” with Subtronics.

Having followed Marshmello’s career since essentially its very beginning, we’ve learned over time that even collaborations with artists who are known within a specific genre might not turn out the way we think. Thankfully, that is not the case with “House Party,” as it is easily the filthiest collaboration the masked producer has ever released.

Mello’s previous album, Joytime III, had plenty of dubstep collaborations, with Slushii, TYNAN, Crankdat, and more. But none nearly as disgustingly bass driven as this with Subtronics, whose own abilities are clearly on display here.

Check out the full tracklist here and listen to the track below. Shockwave is out everywhere tomorrow!